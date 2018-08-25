Blue Jays 8, Phillies 6

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .261 Hoskins dh 4 0 1 3 0 1 .251 Williams rf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Santana 1b 5 0 2 0 0 0 .221 Cabrera ss 5 2 3 0 0 0 .264 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .276 Herrera cf 3 1 2 0 1 0 .268 Alfaro c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .252 Quinn lf 4 2 2 2 0 1 .357 Totals 38 6 13 6 2 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McKinney rf-lf 5 1 1 2 0 3 .333 Travis 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .229 Smoak 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .249 Morales dh 4 1 2 2 0 0 .263 1-Granderson pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .242 Pillar cf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .255 Gurriel Jr. ss 3 1 0 0 1 0 .313 Jansen c 3 2 2 0 0 0 .385 Hernandez lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .239 Grichuk rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Diaz 3b 4 0 2 3 0 1 .258 Totals 32 8 9 8 4 7

Philadelphia 001 410 000—6 13 0 Toronto 000 300 23x—8 9 0

1-ran for Morales in the 8th.

LOB_Philadelphia 8, Toronto 5. 2B_Santana 2 (23), Cabrera (30), Herrera (17), Quinn (4), Jansen 2 (5), Diaz (18). HR_Morales (20), off Pivetta; McKinney (3), off Pivetta. RBIs_Hoskins 3 (80), Alfaro (30), Quinn 2 (6), McKinney 2 (9), Morales 2 (51), Hernandez (46), Diaz 3 (41). CS_Hernandez (5). SF_Hoskins.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hernandez, Santana, Cabrera, Alfaro, Quinn); Toronto 2 (McKinney, Travis). RISP_Philadelphia 5 for 17; Toronto 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Williams. GIDP_Diaz.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Franco, Hernandez, Santana).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pivetta 6 2-3 7 5 5 3 4 101 4.76 Dominguez, L, 1-5, H, 11 2-3 1 3 3 1 1 18 3.22 Arano, BS, 1-4 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.76 Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Sanchez 4 10 6 6 2 2 86 4.95 Petricka 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 4.37 Mayza 2 0 0 0 0 3 18 5.32 Biagini, W, 2-7 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 5.90 Giles, S, 18-18 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 5.58

Sanchez pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

Inherited runners-scored_Dominguez 1-0, Arano 3-3, Petricka 2-1. HBP_Dominguez (Jansen).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Gerry Davis; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_2:59. A_33,127 (53,506).

