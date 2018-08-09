Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 5

Boston Toronto ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 4 2 4 1 Grndrsn dh 4 2 1 0 Bnntndi lf 5 1 1 0 D.Trvis 2b 3 2 2 1 Pearce 1b 3 0 0 0 Smoak 1b 4 1 3 2 Mreland ph 1 0 0 0 Grichuk rf 4 1 1 3 J.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 1 Solarte 3b 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 2 0 0 0 T.Hrnnd lf 4 1 1 1 E.Nunez 3b 4 1 3 2 R.Mrtin c 3 1 0 0 Holt 2b 4 0 1 1 A.Diaz ss 4 0 2 0 Leon c 4 0 0 0 Pillar cf 4 0 1 1 Brdly J cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 35 5 10 5 Totals 34 8 12 8

Boston 200 020 001—5 Toronto 211 031 00x—8

E_E.Nunez (6). DP_Boston 2, Toronto 1. LOB_Boston 7, Toronto 5. 2B_Betts (30), Granderson (18), Smoak (31). 3B_Betts (5). HR_Betts (27), J.Martinez (35), Grichuk (16), T.Hernandez (18). SB_E.Nunez (6), A.Diaz (3), Pillar (13). CS_Holt (4), Solarte (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Porcello L,14-5 4 6 7 7 3 5 Workman 1 1 0 0 0 1 Velazquez 2 3 1 1 0 0 Thornburg 1 2 0 0 0 3 Toronto Borucki W,2-2 5 9 4 4 3 2 Garcia H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0 Clippard 1 0 0 0 0 1 Tepera 1 0 0 0 0 0 Giles 1 1 1 1 0 2

Porcello pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:49. A_28,415 (53,506).

