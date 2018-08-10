Braves 10, Brewers 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.316
|Cain cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.295
|Perez cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.272
|Shaw 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.252
|Houser p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kratz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Schoop ss-2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.235
|Thames rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Pina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.239
|Peralta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lyles p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Arcia ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|0
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Albies 2b
|2
|2
|0
|0
|3
|2
|.275
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.318
|Markakis rf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.326
|Duvall rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Camargo 3b
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|0
|.262
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.252
|Flowers c
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Swanson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|Gausman p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|a-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|36
|10
|13
|10
|8
|7
|Milwaukee
|000
|001
|000—
|1
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|302
|203
|00x—10
|13
|0
a-struck out for Gausman in the 8th. b-grounded out for Houser in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 11. 2B_Moustakas 2 (24), Acuna (16), Markakis 2 (35), Camargo 2 (17), Inciarte (18). RBIs_Aguilar (83), Freeman (71), Markakis 3 (73), Camargo 2 (52), Inciarte 4 (46). SB_Albies (12). SF_Markakis.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Aguilar, Peralta); Atlanta 4 (Markakis 2, Gausman, Flaherty). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 3; Atlanta 7 for 13.
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Peralta, L, 5-3
|3
|7
|7
|7
|5
|3
|81
|4.47
|Lyles
|2
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|3
|43
|4.52
|Houser
|2
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|1
|60
|3.29
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 6-9
|8
|6
|1
|1
|0
|8
|94
|4.27
|Sobotka
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.
Inherited runners-scored_Lyles 2-1, Houser 2-1.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_2:59. A_36,519 (41,149).
