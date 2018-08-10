Braves 10, Brewers 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .316 Cain cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .295 Perez cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .260 Moustakas 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .253 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .272 Shaw 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .252 Houser p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kratz ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226 Schoop ss-2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .235 Thames rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Pina c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .239 Peralta p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Lyles p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Arcia ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Totals 33 1 6 1 0 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .270 Albies 2b 2 2 0 0 3 2 .275 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 1 2 0 .318 Markakis rf 3 3 2 3 1 0 .326 Duvall rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .203 Camargo 3b 5 2 4 2 0 0 .262 Inciarte cf 5 0 2 4 0 1 .252 Flowers c 5 0 1 0 0 1 .238 Swanson ss 4 0 0 0 1 1 .237 Gausman p 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 a-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .230 Sobotka p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 36 10 13 10 8 7

Milwaukee 000 001 000— 1 6 0 Atlanta 302 203 00x—10 13 0

a-struck out for Gausman in the 8th. b-grounded out for Houser in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, Atlanta 11. 2B_Moustakas 2 (24), Acuna (16), Markakis 2 (35), Camargo 2 (17), Inciarte (18). RBIs_Aguilar (83), Freeman (71), Markakis 3 (73), Camargo 2 (52), Inciarte 4 (46). SB_Albies (12). SF_Markakis.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 2 (Aguilar, Peralta); Atlanta 4 (Markakis 2, Gausman, Flaherty). RISP_Milwaukee 1 for 3; Atlanta 7 for 13.

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Peralta, L, 5-3 3 7 7 7 5 3 81 4.47 Lyles 2 1-3 3 3 3 1 3 43 4.52 Houser 2 2-3 3 0 0 2 1 60 3.29 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman, W, 6-9 8 6 1 1 0 8 94 4.27 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.00

Peralta pitched to 3 batters in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Lyles 2-1, Houser 2-1.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_2:59. A_36,519 (41,149).

