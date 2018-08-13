Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 6, Marlins 1

August 13, 2018 10:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ortega lf 4 0 0 0 Acuna lf 5 2 3 2
Ralmuto 1b 3 1 2 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0
S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 1 2 2
Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0
Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 1
Rojas 3b 1 0 1 0 Incarte cf 4 0 1 0
Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 1 0
Detrich ph 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 1 0 0
Glloway cf 3 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 3 0 1 1
Holaday c 3 0 1 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0
M.Gnzlz p 2 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
Rcinski p 0 0 0 0
Gerrero p 0 0 0 0
Bostick ph 0 0 0 0
Graves p 0 0 0 0
Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 36 6 13 6
Miami 000 001 000—1
Atlanta 200 012 10x—6

DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Realmuto (26), S.Castro (24), Camargo (20). HR_Acuna (17), F.Freeman (19).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Gonzalez L,2-1 4 2-3 8 3 3 0 3
Rucinski 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0
Guerrero 1 1 1 1 0 0
Graves 1 1 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Foltynewicz W,10-7 8 5 1 1 3 7
Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:58. A_18,186 (41,149).

Advertisement

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech