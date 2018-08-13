Braves 6, Marlins 1

|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Acuna lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Ralmuto 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|S.Cstro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Bri.And rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Rojas 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Detrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Glloway cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Fltynwc p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|R.Flhrt ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M.Gnzlz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rcinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bostick ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Graves p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|6
|Miami
|000
|001
|000—1
|Atlanta
|200
|012
|10x—6
DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Realmuto (26), S.Castro (24), Camargo (20). HR_Acuna (17), F.Freeman (19).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Gonzalez L,2-1
|4
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|Rucinski
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Graves
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Atlanta
|Foltynewicz W,10-7
|8
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:58. A_18,186 (41,149).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.