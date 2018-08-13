Braves 6, Marlins 1

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Ortega lf 4 0 0 0 Acuna lf 5 2 3 2 Ralmuto 1b 3 1 2 0 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 S.Cstro 2b 3 0 1 1 F.Frman 1b 4 1 2 2 Bri.And rf 4 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 1 0 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 1 Rojas 3b 1 0 1 0 Incarte cf 4 0 1 0 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 Detrich ph 1 0 0 0 Swanson ss 3 1 0 0 Glloway cf 3 0 0 0 Fltynwc p 3 0 1 1 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 M.Gnzlz p 2 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 Rcinski p 0 0 0 0 Gerrero p 0 0 0 0 Bostick ph 0 0 0 0 Graves p 0 0 0 0 Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 36 6 13 6

Miami 000 001 000—1 Atlanta 200 012 10x—6

DP_Miami 1, Atlanta 2. LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Realmuto (26), S.Castro (24), Camargo (20). HR_Acuna (17), F.Freeman (19).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Gonzalez L,2-1 4 2-3 8 3 3 0 3 Rucinski 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 Guerrero 1 1 1 1 0 0 Graves 1 1 0 0 0 2 Atlanta Foltynewicz W,10-7 8 5 1 1 3 7 Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:58. A_18,186 (41,149).

