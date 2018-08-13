Braves 6, Marlins 1

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Ortega lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .190 Realmuto 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .294 Castro 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .281 Anderson rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279 Riddle ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .218 Rojas 3b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Rivera 3b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .185 c-Dietrich ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Galloway cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .267 Holaday c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .195 Gonzalez p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Rucinski p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-Bostick ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Graves p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 29 1 5 1 4 9

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .282 Albies 2b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .280 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .319 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .325 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .265 Inciarte cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .249 Flowers c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .240 Swanson ss 3 1 0 0 1 2 .237 Foltynewicz p 3 0 1 1 0 1 .071 b-Flaherty ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 36 6 13 6 1 5

Miami 000 001 000—1 5 0 Atlanta 200 012 10x—6 13 0

a-walked for Guerrero in the 8th. b-lined out for Foltynewicz in the 8th. c-struck out for Rivera in the 9th.

LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Realmuto (26), Castro (24), Camargo (20). HR_Acuna (17), off Gonzalez; Freeman (19), off Guerrero. RBIs_Castro (43), Acuna 2 (39), Freeman 2 (74), Camargo (55), Foltynewicz (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Riddle); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Markakis). RISP_Miami 0 for 3; Atlanta 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Ortega, Anderson, Inciarte.

DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Riddle, Realmuto); Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonzalez, L, 2-1 4 2-3 8 3 3 0 3 97 5.73 Rucinski 1 1-3 3 2 2 1 0 28 3.54 Guerrero 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 4.11 Graves 1 1 0 0 0 2 23 7.53 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, W, 10-7 8 5 1 1 3 7 113 2.86 Winkler 1 0 0 0 1 2 21 2.74

Inherited runners-scored_Rucinski 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tom Woodring.

T_2:58. A_18,186 (41,149).

