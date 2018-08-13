Braves 6, Marlins 1

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Ortega lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.190
|Realmuto 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.294
|Castro 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Riddle ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.218
|Rojas 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Rivera 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|c-Dietrich ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Galloway cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Gonzalez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Rucinski p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-Bostick ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Graves p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|4
|9
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.282
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.319
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.325
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.265
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.237
|Foltynewicz p
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.071
|b-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|36
|6
|13
|6
|1
|5
|Miami
|000
|001
|000—1
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|200
|012
|10x—6
|13
|0
a-walked for Guerrero in the 8th. b-lined out for Foltynewicz in the 8th. c-struck out for Rivera in the 9th.
LOB_Miami 5, Atlanta 7. 2B_Realmuto (26), Castro (24), Camargo (20). HR_Acuna (17), off Gonzalez; Freeman (19), off Guerrero. RBIs_Castro (43), Acuna 2 (39), Freeman 2 (74), Camargo (55), Foltynewicz (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 1 (Riddle); Atlanta 2 (Albies, Markakis). RISP_Miami 0 for 3; Atlanta 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Freeman. GIDP_Ortega, Anderson, Inciarte.
DP_Miami 1 (Castro, Riddle, Realmuto); Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Albies, Freeman), (Albies, Swanson, Freeman).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonzalez, L, 2-1
|4
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|0
|3
|97
|5.73
|Rucinski
|1
|1-3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|28
|3.54
|Guerrero
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|4.11
|Graves
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|23
|7.53
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, W, 10-7
|8
|5
|1
|1
|3
|7
|113
|2.86
|Winkler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|2.74
Inherited runners-scored_Rucinski 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Paul Nauert; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Tom Woodring.
T_2:58. A_18,186 (41,149).
