Braves 6, Pirates 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|Inciarte cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.321
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.268
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Suzuki c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|1-Flowers pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|2
|.245
|Gausman p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|b-Reed ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Sobotka p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Totals
|35
|6
|8
|5
|3
|6
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Frazier cf-2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Polanco rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.241
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|Cervelli c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Moran 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Hechavarria ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Holmes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Nova p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.022
|a-Harrison ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.260
|Feliz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Marte cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Totals
|31
|1
|5
|1
|2
|7
|Atlanta
|000
|020
|301—6
|8
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|001—1
|5
|0
a-singled for Nova in the 6th. b-singled for Gausman in the 9th.
1-ran for Suzuki in the 9th.
LOB_Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 5. 2B_Suzuki (20), Cervelli (11). HR_Swanson (11), off Nova; Swanson (12), off Feliz; Polanco (20), off Sobotka. RBIs_Suzuki (39), Swanson 4 (52), Polanco (69).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Freeman 2, Camargo 2); Pittsburgh 3 (Bell 2, Newman). RISP_Atlanta 1 for 5; Pittsburgh 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Markakis, Moran. GIDP_Hechavarria.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman, W, 8-9
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|5
|103
|3.99
|Sobotka
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|14
|1.50
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nova, L, 7-8
|6
|4
|2
|2
|0
|4
|78
|4.20
|Feliz
|1
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|30
|6.05
|Holmes
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|42
|6.88
HBP_Holmes (Suzuki). WP_Holmes.
Umpires_Home, Ben May; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Larry Vanover.
T_2:36. A_13,280 (38,362).
