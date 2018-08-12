Listen Live Sports

Braves 8, Brewers 7

August 12, 2018 5:08 pm
 
< a min read
Milwaukee Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Cain cf 6 1 4 0 Acuna lf 3 1 1 2
Yelich rf 5 2 1 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1
Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 4 F.Frman 1b 4 2 2 0
Braun lf 5 0 2 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 2
H.Perez ss 5 1 3 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 1
Mstakas 3b 4 0 1 1 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 Flowers c 3 2 1 0
Pina c 4 1 1 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 2
Burnes p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0
Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0
J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0
T.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0
C.Andrs p 2 0 1 2 Venters p 0 0 0 0
Chacin ph 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0
Kratz c 2 0 2 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0
Totals 43 7 19 7 Totals 32 8 9 8
Milwaukee 020 311 000—7
Atlanta 220 012 10x—8

E_Camargo (9), Flowers (1), J.Barnes 2 (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 4. 2B_Aguilar (19), Braun (18), H.Perez (9), Pina (11), F.Freeman 2 (33), Markakis (36). 3B_Markakis (2). HR_Aguilar (29), Acuna (15), Albies (21), Swanson (9). CS_Cain (7), H.Perez (3), Acuna (2). S_Newcomb (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Anderson 4 5 4 4 2 4
Knebel 1 2 1 1 0 1
Burnes BS,1 1 1 2 2 0 1
Jennings L,4-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0
Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Newcomb 4 12 5 5 2 2
Jackson 2 4 2 2 1 2
Venters W,2-1 1 2 0 0 1 1
Brach H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1
Minter S,10-11 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Burnes (Flowers). WP_Minter.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:19. A_25,360 (41,149).

