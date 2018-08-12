Braves 8, Brewers 7

Milwaukee Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Cain cf 6 1 4 0 Acuna lf 3 1 1 2 Yelich rf 5 2 1 0 Albies 2b 4 1 1 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 4 F.Frman 1b 4 2 2 0 Braun lf 5 0 2 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 2 2 H.Perez ss 5 1 3 0 Camargo 3b 4 0 1 1 Mstakas 3b 4 0 1 1 Incarte cf 4 0 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 1 0 Flowers c 3 2 1 0 Pina c 4 1 1 0 Swanson ss 3 1 1 2 Burnes p 0 0 0 0 Newcomb p 0 0 0 0 Jnnings p 0 0 0 0 R.Flhrt ph 1 0 0 0 J.Brnes p 0 0 0 0 L.Jcksn p 0 0 0 0 T.Shaw ph 1 0 0 0 Duvall ph 1 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 2 0 1 2 Venters p 0 0 0 0 Chacin ph 1 0 0 0 Brach p 0 0 0 0 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 Clbrson ph 1 0 0 0 Kratz c 2 0 2 0 Minter p 0 0 0 0 Totals 43 7 19 7 Totals 32 8 9 8

Milwaukee 020 311 000—7 Atlanta 220 012 10x—8

E_Camargo (9), Flowers (1), J.Barnes 2 (3). DP_Milwaukee 1, Atlanta 3. LOB_Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 4. 2B_Aguilar (19), Braun (18), H.Perez (9), Pina (11), F.Freeman 2 (33), Markakis (36). 3B_Markakis (2). HR_Aguilar (29), Acuna (15), Albies (21), Swanson (9). CS_Cain (7), H.Perez (3), Acuna (2). S_Newcomb (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Milwaukee Anderson 4 5 4 4 2 4 Knebel 1 2 1 1 0 1 Burnes BS,1 1 1 2 2 0 1 Jennings L,4-4 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 0 Barnes 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta Newcomb 4 12 5 5 2 2 Jackson 2 4 2 2 1 2 Venters W,2-1 1 2 0 0 1 1 Brach H,7 1 0 0 0 0 1 Minter S,10-11 1 1 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Burnes (Flowers). WP_Minter.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Reynolds.

T_3:19. A_25,360 (41,149).

