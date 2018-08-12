Braves 8, Brewers 7

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Cain cf
|6
|1
|4
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Yelich rf
|5
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.312
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|3
|4
|1
|0
|.278
|Braun lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Perez ss
|5
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.253
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.235
|Pina c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Burnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Jennings p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|Barnes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Shaw ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.249
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.111
|b-Chacin ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Knebel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kratz c
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|43
|7
|19
|7
|4
|8
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna lf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.271
|Albies 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Freeman 1b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Markakis rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.327
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.259
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Flowers c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.239
|Newcomb p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.057
|a-Flaherty ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Jackson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Duvall ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.201
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Brach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Culberson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.284
|Minter p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|2
|6
|Milwaukee
|020
|311
|000—7
|19
|2
|Atlanta
|220
|012
|10x—8
|9
|2
a-struck out for Newcomb in the 4th. b-struck out for Anderson in the 5th. c-struck out for Jackson in the 6th. d-grounded out for Brach in the 8th. e-struck out for Barnes in the 9th.
E_Barnes 2 (3), Camargo (9), Flowers (1). LOB_Milwaukee 13, Atlanta 4. 2B_Aguilar (19), Braun (18), Perez (9), Pina (11), Freeman 2 (33), Markakis (36). 3B_Markakis (2). HR_Aguilar (29), off Newcomb; Acuna (15), off Anderson; Swanson (9), off Burnes; Albies (21), off Jennings. RBIs_Aguilar 4 (87), Moustakas (71), Anderson 2 (2), Acuna 2 (34), Albies (60), Markakis 2 (76), Camargo (53), Swanson 2 (42). CS_Cain (7), Perez (3), Acuna (2). S_Newcomb.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 8 (Yelich, Aguilar 2, Braun, Perez, Pina 3); Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Culberson). RISP_Milwaukee 4 for 14; Atlanta 4 for 6.
Runners moved up_Yelich. GIDP_Braun, Schoop.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Pina, Perez); Atlanta 3 (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Swanson, Albies, Freeman), (Flowers, Swanson).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson
|4
|5
|4
|4
|2
|4
|82
|3.97
|Knebel
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|4.91
|Burnes, BS, 1-2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|19
|3.86
|Jennings, L, 4-4
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.23
|Barnes
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.61
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Newcomb
|4
|12
|5
|5
|2
|2
|96
|3.40
|Jackson
|2
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|32
|4.10
|Venters, W, 2-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.84
|Brach, H, 7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.20
|Minter, S, 10-11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|2.85
HBP_Burnes (Flowers). WP_Minter. PB_Flowers (5).
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Wegner; Second, John Tumpane; Third, Jim Reynolds.
T_3:19. A_25,360 (41,149).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.