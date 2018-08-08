Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Braves 8, Nationals 3

August 8, 2018 10:26 pm
 
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna cf-lf 5 1 2 2 0 2 .264
Albies 2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .276
Freeman 1b 5 0 1 1 0 0 .314
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .322
Duvall lf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .203
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Brach p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Camargo ss-3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .254
Flowers c 4 2 3 2 0 0 .239
Culberson 3b 4 2 2 3 0 2 .283
Swanson ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Foltynewicz p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .051
Jackson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Inciarte cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252
Totals 37 8 12 8 0 6
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf-lf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .302
Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 0 .268
Rendon 3b 5 0 3 1 0 0 .288
Harper cf-rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .234
Soto lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .313
a-Taylor ph-cf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .241
Adams 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .272
Murphy 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .279
Wieters c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .208
Milone p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
b-Zimmerman ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .253
Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Holland p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Reynolds ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .269
Solis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 37 3 10 2 2 11
Atlanta 030 400 100—8 12 2
Washington 100 011 000—3 10 0

a-singled for Soto in the 6th. b-walked for Milone in the 6th. c-lined out for Holland in the 8th.

E_Camargo (8), Culberson (4). LOB_Atlanta 4, Washington 11. 2B_Markakis (33), Eaton (8), Wieters (4). HR_Culberson (8), off Milone; Flowers (5), off Milone; Acuna (12), off Milone; Harper (28), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Acuna 2 (30), Freeman (70), Flowers 2 (19), Culberson 3 (32), Rendon (57), Harper (71). SB_Acuna (7). S_Foltynewicz 2, Milone.

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 4 (Acuna, Markakis, Camargo 2); Washington 8 (Eaton 3, Rendon, Adams, Murphy 2, Taylor). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 12; Washington 1 for 16.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Soto. LIDP_Harper.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Albies).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, W, 9-7 5 2-3 6 3 1 2 7 109 2.98
Jackson, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 3.86
Winkler 2 2 0 0 0 2 31 2.83
Brach 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 4.40
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Milone, L, 1-1 6 10 7 7 0 4 85 5.50
Grace 1 2 1 0 0 0 10 2.74
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 7.33
Solis 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 3-0. HBP_Winkler (Harper). PB_Wieters (2).

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_3:04. A_30,203 (41,313).

