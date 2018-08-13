Braves 9, Marlins 1

|Miami
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Ortega lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Acuna lf
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Prado 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Rojas ph-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Ralmuto c-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Detrich 1b-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Riddle ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Glloway rf-cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Suzuki c
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J.Grcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tssaint p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bri.And ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Rivera 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Biddle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Lopez p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sobotka p
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holaday c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|33
|9
|11
|8
|Miami
|010
|000
|000—1
|Atlanta
|100
|115
|01x—9
E_Riddle (3), Sierra (1). DP_Miami 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Galloway (1), Acuna (17), Markakis (37), Camargo 2 (19), Culberson (16). HR_Acuna (16). SB_Acuna (8). SF_F.Freeman (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Miami
|Lopez L,2-3
|5
|1-3
|6
|6
|5
|2
|5
|Guerra
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Garcia
|2
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Atlanta
|Toussaint W,1-0
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Biddle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sobotka
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
HBP_by Toussaint (Realmuto), by Lopez (Suzuki).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_2:39. A_16,049 (41,149).
