Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Braves 9, Marlins 1

August 13, 2018 4:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Miami Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Ortega lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Acuna lf 3 3 2 3
Prado 3b 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 2 2
Rojas ph-3b 3 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 1
Ralmuto c-1b 1 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 1 0
Detrich 1b-lf 3 1 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 1
Riddle ss 2 0 1 0 Incarte cf 4 0 1 0
Glloway rf-cf 4 0 2 1 Suzuki c 3 2 1 0
Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 Clbrson ss 3 1 1 1
J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Tssaint p 2 0 0 0
Bri.And ph 0 0 0 0 Duvall ph 0 1 0 0
Rivera 2b 4 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0
P.Lopez p 2 0 0 0 Sobotka p 1 0 1 0
Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0
Holaday c 1 0 0 0
Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 33 9 11 8
Miami 010 000 000—1
Atlanta 100 115 01x—9

E_Riddle (3), Sierra (1). DP_Miami 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Galloway (1), Acuna (17), Markakis (37), Camargo 2 (19), Culberson (16). HR_Acuna (16). SB_Acuna (8). SF_F.Freeman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Lopez L,2-3 5 1-3 6 6 5 2 5
Guerra 2-3 2 2 1 1 0
Garcia 2 3 1 1 1 2
Atlanta
Toussaint W,1-0 6 2 1 1 2 4
Biddle 1 1 0 0 1 0
Sobotka 2 0 0 0 3 3

HBP_by Toussaint (Realmuto), by Lopez (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Fairchild.

Advertisement

T_2:39. A_16,049 (41,149).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech