Braves 9, Marlins 1

Miami Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Ortega lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Acuna lf 3 3 2 3 Prado 3b 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 5 0 2 2 Rojas ph-3b 3 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 0 0 1 Ralmuto c-1b 1 0 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 1 1 0 Detrich 1b-lf 3 1 0 0 Camargo 3b 4 1 2 1 Riddle ss 2 0 1 0 Incarte cf 4 0 1 0 Glloway rf-cf 4 0 2 1 Suzuki c 3 2 1 0 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 Clbrson ss 3 1 1 1 J.Grcia p 0 0 0 0 Tssaint p 2 0 0 0 Bri.And ph 0 0 0 0 Duvall ph 0 1 0 0 Rivera 2b 4 0 0 0 Biddle p 0 0 0 0 P.Lopez p 2 0 0 0 Sobotka p 1 0 1 0 Javy.Gr p 0 0 0 0 Holaday c 1 0 0 0 Totals 28 1 3 1 Totals 33 9 11 8

Miami 010 000 000—1 Atlanta 100 115 01x—9

E_Riddle (3), Sierra (1). DP_Miami 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_Miami 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Galloway (1), Acuna (17), Markakis (37), Camargo 2 (19), Culberson (16). HR_Acuna (16). SB_Acuna (8). SF_F.Freeman (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Miami Lopez L,2-3 5 1-3 6 6 5 2 5 Guerra 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 Garcia 2 3 1 1 1 2 Atlanta Toussaint W,1-0 6 2 1 1 2 4 Biddle 1 1 0 0 1 0 Sobotka 2 0 0 0 3 3

HBP_by Toussaint (Realmuto), by Lopez (Suzuki).

Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Tom Woodring; Second, Paul Nauert; Third, Chad Fairchild.

T_2:39. A_16,049 (41,149).

