Braves starter Sanchez hit by ball, leaves with calf bruise

August 9, 2018 2:16 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez left his start Thursday against the Washington Nationals after getting hit by the ball in the left calf.

The right-hander was hit by Washington outfielder Michael Taylor’s grounder with two outs in the second inning. Sanchez made the throw to first for the out but didn’t return in the bottom of the third inning.

Sanchez pitched two scoreless innings against the Nationals, allowing one hit and striking out one. He was replaced by right-hander Wes Parsons, who made his major league debut.

Sanchez is 6-3 with a 2.83 ERA in 16 games this season. He had gone at least six innings in six consecutive starts.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

