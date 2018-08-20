Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Bravo faces long spell out with foot injury

August 20, 2018 5:27 pm
 
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Chile goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is facing a lengthy spell out after rupturing a tendon in his left foot while training with Manchester City.

The Premier League champion said Bravo was hurt in a training session on Monday and will fly to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday.

Bravo, signed from Barcelona in 2016, is the backup to Ederson Moraes at City and mostly used in domestic cup competitions.

Daniel Grimshaw, aged 20, is the only other goalkeeper in the first-team squad. He has not yet made a senior appearance.

Bravo tweeted: “No matter what happens, or how bad it looks today, life will go on, and tomorrow will certainly be better.”

