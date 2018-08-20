Brewers 5, Reds 2

|Cincinnati
|Milwaukee
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Hmilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Yelich rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mstakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Suarez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|P.Tcker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|T.Shaw 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|D.Hrrra ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|H.Perez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ervin rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|Braun lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Brnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Jffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dixon 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Schoop ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bailey p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Broxton ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pina c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|Wa.Prlt p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C.Andrs p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Wllms ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|O.Arcia ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|5
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|000—2
|Milwaukee
|000
|012
|02x—5
DP_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 9. 3B_Broxton (2). HR_Suarez (28), Ervin (4), Yelich (20), T.Shaw (25). SB_Cain (24), Pina (1). SF_Pina (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Cincinnati
|Bailey L,1-11
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Reed
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hughes
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Peralta
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Milwaukee
|Anderson W,8-7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Hader H,17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jeffress S,5-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Bailey (Cain).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:38. A_27,590 (41,900).
