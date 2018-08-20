Listen Live Sports

Brewers 5, Reds 2

August 20, 2018 11:05 pm
 
Cincinnati Milwaukee
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Hmilton cf 4 0 0 0 Yelich rf-lf 5 1 1 1
Peraza ss 3 0 0 0 Cain cf 4 0 2 0
Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 Mstakas 3b 4 0 0 0
Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 0
P.Tcker lf 2 0 0 0 T.Shaw 2b 3 1 1 2
D.Hrrra ph-lf 1 0 0 0 H.Perez ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Ervin rf 3 1 1 1 Braun lf 3 1 1 0
Brnhart c 3 0 0 0 Jffress p 0 0 0 0
Dixon 1b 3 0 0 0 Schoop ss 2 0 0 0
Bailey p 2 0 0 0 Hader p 0 0 0 0
C.Reed p 0 0 0 0 Broxton ph-rf 1 1 1 1
Hughes p 0 0 0 0 Pina c 3 0 2 1
Wa.Prlt p 0 0 0 0 C.Andrs p 2 0 0 0
M.Wllms ph 1 0 1 0 O.Arcia ph-ss 2 0 1 0
Totals 29 2 3 2 Totals 34 5 12 5
Cincinnati 020 000 000—2
Milwaukee 000 012 02x—5

DP_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 1. LOB_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 9. 3B_Broxton (2). HR_Suarez (28), Ervin (4), Yelich (20), T.Shaw (25). SB_Cain (24), Pina (1). SF_Pina (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Bailey L,1-11 6 8 3 3 1 5
Reed 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Hughes 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Peralta 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Milwaukee
Anderson W,8-7 6 2 2 2 0 6
Hader H,17 2 0 0 0 0 3
Jeffress S,5-9 1 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Bailey (Cain).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:38. A_27,590 (41,900).

