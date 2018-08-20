Brewers 5, Reds 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hamilton cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.234
|Peraza ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.290
|Gennett 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.312
|Suarez 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Tucker lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|b-Herrera ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Ervin rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Dixon 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Bailey p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.130
|Reed p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hughes p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Peralta p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Williams ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Totals
|29
|2
|3
|2
|1
|10
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Yelich rf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.308
|Cain cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Moustakas 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.253
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.283
|Shaw 2b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.247
|c-Perez ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Braun lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Jeffress p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Schoop ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.233
|Hader p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|d-Broxton ph-rf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|Pina c
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Anderson p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.105
|a-Arcia ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.210
|Totals
|34
|5
|12
|5
|2
|5
|Cincinnati
|020
|000
|000—2
|3
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|012
|02x—5
|12
|0
a-struck out for Anderson in the 6th. b-struck out for Tucker in the 7th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Shaw in the 7th. d-tripled for Hader in the 8th. e-singled for Peralta in the 9th.
LOB_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 9. 3B_Broxton (2). HR_Suarez (28), off Anderson; Ervin (4), off Anderson; Yelich (20), off Bailey; Shaw (25), off Bailey. RBIs_Suarez (92), Ervin (19), Yelich (62), Shaw 2 (71), Pina (20), Broxton (7). SB_Cain (24), Pina (1). SF_Pina.
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Aguilar, Shaw, Anderson 2, Perez). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 1; Milwaukee 0 for 4.
GIDP_Gennett, Schoop.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Gennett, Dixon); Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Perez, Aguilar).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bailey, L, 1-11
|6
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|96
|6.21
|Reed
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|4.91
|Hughes
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|17
|1.57
|Peralta
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|5.45
|Milwaukee
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, W, 8-7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|76
|3.92
|Hader, H, 17
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|1.47
|Broxton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Jeffress, S, 5-9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|15
|1.36
Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 2-0. HBP_Bailey (Cain).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.
T_2:38. A_27,590 (41,900).
