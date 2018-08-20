Brewers 5, Reds 2

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hamilton cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .234 Peraza ss 3 0 0 0 1 0 .290 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .312 Suarez 3b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .297 Tucker lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243 b-Herrera ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184 Ervin rf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .297 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Dixon 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Bailey p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .130 Reed p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hughes p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Williams ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Totals 29 2 3 2 1 10

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yelich rf-lf 5 1 1 1 0 0 .308 Cain cf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .304 Moustakas 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .253 Aguilar 1b 4 1 3 0 0 0 .283 Shaw 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .247 c-Perez ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .263 Braun lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .251 Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Schoop ss 2 0 0 0 1 0 .233 Hader p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .500 d-Broxton ph-rf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .200 Pina c 3 0 2 1 0 0 .246 Anderson p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .105 a-Arcia ph-ss 2 0 1 0 0 1 .210 Totals 34 5 12 5 2 5

Cincinnati 020 000 000—2 3 0 Milwaukee 000 012 02x—5 12 0

a-struck out for Anderson in the 6th. b-struck out for Tucker in the 7th. c-out on fielder’s choice for Shaw in the 7th. d-tripled for Hader in the 8th. e-singled for Peralta in the 9th.

LOB_Cincinnati 1, Milwaukee 9. 3B_Broxton (2). HR_Suarez (28), off Anderson; Ervin (4), off Anderson; Yelich (20), off Bailey; Shaw (25), off Bailey. RBIs_Suarez (92), Ervin (19), Yelich (62), Shaw 2 (71), Pina (20), Broxton (7). SB_Cain (24), Pina (1). SF_Pina.

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 5 (Aguilar, Shaw, Anderson 2, Perez). RISP_Cincinnati 0 for 1; Milwaukee 0 for 4.

Advertisement

GIDP_Gennett, Schoop.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suarez, Gennett, Dixon); Milwaukee 1 (Moustakas, Perez, Aguilar).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bailey, L, 1-11 6 8 3 3 1 5 96 6.21 Reed 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 14 4.91 Hughes 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 17 1.57 Peralta 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 9 5.45 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, W, 8-7 6 2 2 2 0 6 76 3.92 Hader, H, 17 2 0 0 0 0 3 24 1.47 Broxton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 Jeffress, S, 5-9 1 1 0 0 1 1 15 1.36

Inherited runners-scored_Hughes 2-0. HBP_Bailey (Cain).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Additon; Third, Hunter Wendelstedt.

T_2:38. A_27,590 (41,900).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.