Brewers 8, Padres 4

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Margot cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .257 Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .253 Renfroe lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .246 Villanueva 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Hedges c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .249 Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233 Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254 Spangenberg 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238 Kennedy p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Asuaje ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Hughes p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Jankowski ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Totals 36 4 9 4 2 9

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Yelich lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .322 Cain cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .296 Moustakas 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .251 Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .276 Shaw 2b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .249 Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Thames rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .235 Perez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257 Kratz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229 Arcia ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .210 Chacin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205 Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Totals 35 8 14 8 0 8

San Diego 000 012 100—4 9 0 Milwaukee 510 011 00x—8 14 1

a-struck out for Kennedy in the 5th. b-struck out for Jeffress in the 8th. c-walked for Wingenter in the 9th.

E_Shaw (10). LOB_San Diego 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Margot (22), Villanueva (14). HR_Renfroe (11), off Chacin; Aguilar (28), off Kennedy; Shaw (23), off Kennedy; Thames (16), off Kennedy; Arcia (3), off Hughes; Yelich (18), off Hughes. RBIs_Margot (37), Renfroe 2 (35), Spangenberg (20), Yelich (60), Aguilar 3 (82), Shaw 2 (68), Thames (36), Arcia (19). SB_Cain (20). SF_Shaw. S_Chacin 2.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Hosmer 3, Galvis, Asuaje); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich 3). RISP_San Diego 2 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Hedges, Hughes, Margot. LIDP_Reyes.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Chacin, Aguilar).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kennedy, L, 0-1 4 11 6 6 0 3 87 13.50 Hughes 3 3 2 2 0 3 47 6.34 Wingenter 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00 Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Chacin, W, 11-4 6 6 3 3 1 3 96 3.91 Soria 1 1 1 0 0 2 19 2.25 Jeffress 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 1.32 Knebel 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 3.79

WP_Kennedy, Chacin.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:55. A_32,355 (41,900).

