The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Brewers 8, Padres 4

August 8, 2018 11:18 pm
 
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Margot cf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .257
Hosmer 1b 5 1 1 0 0 2 .253
Renfroe lf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .246
Villanueva 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .232
Hedges c 4 1 2 0 0 1 .249
Galvis ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .233
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .254
Spangenberg 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .238
Kennedy p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Asuaje ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Hughes p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wingenter p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Jankowski ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Totals 36 4 9 4 2 9
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Yelich lf 5 1 1 1 0 2 .322
Cain cf 5 2 2 0 0 0 .296
Moustakas 3b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .251
Aguilar 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .276
Shaw 2b 3 1 2 2 0 0 .249
Knebel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Thames rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .235
Perez rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .257
Kratz c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .229
Arcia ss 4 1 3 1 0 0 .210
Chacin p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .205
Soria p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Jeffress p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Schoop ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Totals 35 8 14 8 0 8
San Diego 000 012 100—4 9 0
Milwaukee 510 011 00x—8 14 1

a-struck out for Kennedy in the 5th. b-struck out for Jeffress in the 8th. c-walked for Wingenter in the 9th.

E_Shaw (10). LOB_San Diego 7, Milwaukee 6. 2B_Margot (22), Villanueva (14). HR_Renfroe (11), off Chacin; Aguilar (28), off Kennedy; Shaw (23), off Kennedy; Thames (16), off Kennedy; Arcia (3), off Hughes; Yelich (18), off Hughes. RBIs_Margot (37), Renfroe 2 (35), Spangenberg (20), Yelich (60), Aguilar 3 (82), Shaw 2 (68), Thames (36), Arcia (19). SB_Cain (20). SF_Shaw. S_Chacin 2.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Hosmer 3, Galvis, Asuaje); Milwaukee 3 (Yelich 3). RISP_San Diego 2 for 9; Milwaukee 2 for 4.

Runners moved up_Hedges, Hughes, Margot. LIDP_Reyes.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Chacin, Aguilar).

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kennedy, L, 0-1 4 11 6 6 0 3 87 13.50
Hughes 3 3 2 2 0 3 47 6.34
Wingenter 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 0.00
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Chacin, W, 11-4 6 6 3 3 1 3 96 3.91
Soria 1 1 1 0 0 2 19 2.25
Jeffress 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 1.32
Knebel 1 1 0 0 1 2 24 3.79

WP_Kennedy, Chacin.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Todd Tichenor; Second, Bill Miller; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_2:55. A_32,355 (41,900).

