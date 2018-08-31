Listen Live Sports

Brewers get OF Granderson from Blue Jays for minor leaguer

August 31, 2018 11:51 pm
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — The busy Milwaukee Brewers acquired veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night for a minor leaguer.

The deal was announced after both teams played. Granderson had a pinch-hit single and scored as Toronto won 6-5 at Miami.

Earlier in the day, the playoff-contending Brewers got starter Gio Gonzalez from Washington and reliever Xavier Cedeno from the Chicago White Sox.

The 37-year-old Granderson is batting .245 with 11 home runs and 35 RBIs in 104 games this season. He has reached the playoffs with four teams in his career — Detroit, the Yankees, the Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

“You’re surprised because you never know what’s going to happen. You hear all kinds of rumblings and things. There’s no reason to get worked up over anything until something happens,” Granderson said after the win over the Marlins.

“But I’m also excited getting a chance to go to a team that has a chance to get to the playoffs. So I am super excited to join them,” he said.

The Brewers sent 21-year-old outfielder Demi Orimoloye to Toronto. Originally from Nigeria, he hit a combined .247 with 12 homers and 55 RBIs in two levels of Class A.

