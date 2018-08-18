Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

British, Ukrainian paragliders are killed in Macedonia

August 18, 2018 12:33 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonian authorities say two paragliders have died in central Macedonia when their parachutes collided in the air.

Police said in a statement Saturday that the accident occurred mid-day Friday near the central town of Krusevo.

They say a 56-year-old Ukrainian citizen, identified only by his initials as I.V., was killed at the site, while a 54-year-old British citizen, also identified only by his initials as I.P, died in a nearby hospital during resuscitation attempts.

The prosecutor’s office said it has ordered that video and data from the paragliders’ tracker systems be downloaded and autopsies performed on the two bodies.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Krusevo is known as a good location for paragliding.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech