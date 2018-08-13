Broxton back for Brewers; Barnes, Wilkerson optioned

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers have recalled outfielder Keon Broxton from Triple-A Colorado Springs and optioned relievers Jacob Barnes and Aaron Wilkerson to their top minor-league affiliate.

The Brewers, who were off Monday, plan to make another roster move before their game Tuesday at the Chicago Cubs.

The slick-fielding Broxton has a .185 average with two homers and six RBIs in 25 games at the big-league level. He was hitting .254 with 10 homers and 37 RBIs at Colorado Springs.

The right handed-throwing Barnes and Wilkerson are the latest relievers to be shuttled back to the minors from a bullpen that has had some trouble recently holding on to late-inning leads.

