Buccaneers-Dolphins Stats

August 9, 2018 10:45 pm
 
Tampa Bay 6 10 7 3—26
Miami 3 7 6 8—24
First Quarter

TB_Barber 4 run (kick failed), 7:06.

Mia_FG Sanders 29, 3:49.

Second Quarter

TB_Ro.Jones 2 run (Catanzaro kick), 11:12.

TB_FG Catanzaro 27, 7:05.

Mia_Perry 7 run (Sanders kick), 2:49.

Third Quarter

Mia_FG Sanders 23, 13:23.

TB_Cross 10 pass from Griffin (Catanzaro kick), 5:39.

Mia_FG G.Joseph 48, 2:53.

Fourth Quarter

Mia_Ford 6 pass from Petty (Ford pass from Petty), 1:50.

TB_FG Catanzaro 26, :23.

A_51,042.

TB Mia
First downs 27 25
Total Net Yards 399 393
Rushes-yards 28-73 22-116
Passing 326 277
Punt Returns 1-12 0-0
Kickoff Returns 4-86 4-103
Interceptions Ret. 1-2 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 37-47-0 26-45-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 1-10 2-6
Punts 3-35.7 2-45.0
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-74 7-52
Time of Possession 31:33 28:27

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 4-21, Ogunbowale 7-15, B.Wilson 1-12, R.Fitzpatrick 2-11, Ro.Jones 8-9, Sims 5-6, Griffin 1-(minus 1). Miami, Ballage 10-37, Perry 4-35, Howell 4-25, Drake 3-16, Radcliff 1-3.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, R.Fitzpatrick 6-8-0-55, Winston 11-13-0-102, Griffin 20-26-0-179. Miami, Tannehill 4-6-0-32, Fales 8-11-0-115, Osweiler 10-21-0-83, Petty 4-7-1-53.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Brate 5-48, Bailey 4-52, B.Wilson 4-21, Watson 3-30, M.Evans 2-26, Cross 2-24, Lampman 2-22, Philips 2-22, Ogunbowale 2-18, Godwin 2-17, Rodgers 2-7, Barber 2-(minus 1), Martino 1-19, Jackson 1-18, Auclair 1-5, Reedy 1-5, Hudson 1-3. Miami, Owusu 4-82, Ballage 3-23, A.Wilson 2-31, Ford 2-22, Stills 2-20, Scott 2-19, Radcliff 2-16, Duarte 2-16, Perry 2-10, Howell 1-18, Morgan 1-8, Drake 1-7, Smythe 1-6, Amendola 1-5.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Tampa Bay, Catanzaro 53. Miami, Sanders 53.

