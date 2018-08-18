Buccaneers-Titans Stats

|Tampa Bay
|3
|17
|0
|10—30
|Tennessee
|7
|0
|7
|0—14
|First Quarter
TB_FG Catanzaro 30, 5:46.
Ten_T.Taylor 47 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 4:00.
TB_FG Catanzaro 44, 9:51.
TB_Godwin 8 pass from Winston (Catanzaro kick), 2:37.
TB_Watson 21 pass from Winston (Catanzaro kick), :13.
Ten_T.Taylor 3 pass from Gabbert (Barnard kick), 11:22.
TB_FG Catanzaro 48, 14:13.
TB_Bailey 21 pass from Griffin (Catanzaro kick), 9:22.
A_60,034.
___
|TB
|Ten
|First downs
|21
|19
|Total Net Yards
|429
|340
|Rushes-yards
|24-64
|29-90
|Passing
|365
|250
|Punt Returns
|1-2
|2-12
|Kickoff Returns
|2-49
|2-65
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|26-44-0
|22-35-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-13
|1-10
|Punts
|5-46.2
|6-43.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|10-100
|11-134
|Time of Possession
|29:44
|30:16
___
RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 6-32, S.Wilson 5-17, Fitzpatrick 1-7, Rodgers 1-4, Ogunbowale 5-4, R.Jones 4-2, A.Allen 2-(minus 2). Tennessee, Dawkins 11-32, Fluellen 6-21, Wadley 4-13, Gabbert 2-12, Henry 3-7, T.Taylor 1-3, Mariota 1-1, D.Lewis 1-1.
PASSING_Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick 5-13-0-46, Winston 13-18-0-226, Griffin 6-11-0-88, A.Allen 2-2-0-18. Tennessee, Mariota 4-7-0-80, Gabbert 10-16-0-116, Falk 8-12-0-64.
RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Watson 4-54, Humphries 3-24, D.Jackson 2-73, M.Evans 2-49, Ogunbowale 2-40, Howard 2-31, Brate 2-28, Philips 2-20, Godwin 2-11, Bailey 1-21, Reedy 1-19, null 1-3, Barber 1-3, S.Wilson 1-2. Tennessee, T.Taylor 4-95, Wadley 3-29, Firkser 3-25, D.Lewis 2-26, Ross 2-22, Burnett 2-21, J.Smith 1-16, Shippen 1-7, Jennings 1-7, Henry 1-7, Batson 1-5, Wolf 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
