Buccaneers-Titans Stats

Tampa Bay 3 17 0 10—30 Tennessee 7 0 7 0—14 First Quarter

TB_FG Catanzaro 30, 5:46.

Ten_T.Taylor 47 pass from Mariota (Succop kick), 4:00.

Second Quarter

TB_FG Catanzaro 44, 9:51.

TB_Godwin 8 pass from Winston (Catanzaro kick), 2:37.

TB_Watson 21 pass from Winston (Catanzaro kick), :13.

Third Quarter

Ten_T.Taylor 3 pass from Gabbert (Barnard kick), 11:22.

Fourth Quarter

TB_FG Catanzaro 48, 14:13.

TB_Bailey 21 pass from Griffin (Catanzaro kick), 9:22.

A_60,034.

___

TB Ten First downs 21 19 Total Net Yards 429 340 Rushes-yards 24-64 29-90 Passing 365 250 Punt Returns 1-2 2-12 Kickoff Returns 2-49 2-65 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 26-44-0 22-35-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 1-13 1-10 Punts 5-46.2 6-43.2 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 10-100 11-134 Time of Possession 29:44 30:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Tampa Bay, Barber 6-32, S.Wilson 5-17, Fitzpatrick 1-7, Rodgers 1-4, Ogunbowale 5-4, R.Jones 4-2, A.Allen 2-(minus 2). Tennessee, Dawkins 11-32, Fluellen 6-21, Wadley 4-13, Gabbert 2-12, Henry 3-7, T.Taylor 1-3, Mariota 1-1, D.Lewis 1-1.

PASSING_Tampa Bay, Fitzpatrick 5-13-0-46, Winston 13-18-0-226, Griffin 6-11-0-88, A.Allen 2-2-0-18. Tennessee, Mariota 4-7-0-80, Gabbert 10-16-0-116, Falk 8-12-0-64.

RECEIVING_Tampa Bay, Watson 4-54, Humphries 3-24, D.Jackson 2-73, M.Evans 2-49, Ogunbowale 2-40, Howard 2-31, Brate 2-28, Philips 2-20, Godwin 2-11, Bailey 1-21, Reedy 1-19, null 1-3, Barber 1-3, S.Wilson 1-2. Tennessee, T.Taylor 4-95, Wadley 3-29, Firkser 3-25, D.Lewis 2-26, Ross 2-22, Burnett 2-21, J.Smith 1-16, Shippen 1-7, Jennings 1-7, Henry 1-7, Batson 1-5, Wolf 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

