Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Buffalo Bills sign former Seahawks punter Jon Ryan

August 21, 2018 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed punter Jon Ryan to a one-year contract, a day after the 12-year NFL veteran was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

Ryan’s signing on Tuesday places into question returning punter Colton Schmidt’s hold on the job he’s held for the previous four seasons.

The Canadian-born Ryan spent 10 seasons in Seattle and had been the longest active player on the team’s roster.

In 2011, he set the Seahawks’ single-season record by averaging 46.64 yards per punt and tied the team mark by landing 34 points inside an opponent’s 20. Overall, he has a career punting average of 44.7 yards over 191 games.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ryan was responsible for one of the most important touchdowns in Seahawks’ history. He completed a touchdown pass on a trick play in the NFC championship game after the 2014 regular season that helped Seattle reach its second straight Super Bowl.

Ryan is reunited with kicker Stephen Hauschka, who previously played in Seattle before signing with the Bills last year.

Buffalo freed up room on its roster by releasing kicker Tyler Davis.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech