Burke, Dockal help Union beat NYCFC 2-0

August 18, 2018 9:26 pm
 
CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Cory Burke and Ilson Pereira scored and Borek Dockal had two assists to help the Philadelphia Union beat New York City FC 2-0 on Saturday night.

Burke, a 26-year-old rookie, has six goals in six starts — all wins. Andre Blake made three saves for his first shutout since June 23.

Burke side-netted a right-footer to give the Union (10-11-3) a 1-0 lead in the 57th minute. Dockal’s through led Burke to the left side of the area where he trapped it before flipping it past a diving Sean Johnson into the goal.

Ilsinho came on in the 68th — his first appearance since straining his right quadriceps on July 11 — and capped the scoring in the 76th minute. He took it on the right flank, split two defenders and the cut back to evade another before rolling it between and a defender and Johnson into the net.

NYCFC (14-6-5) was held scoreless for the first time since May 5.

