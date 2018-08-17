Listen Live Sports

Cambage has 43 points, Wings clinch final WNBA playoff spot

August 17, 2018 10:35 pm
 
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Elizabeth Cambage had 43 points and 13 rebounds and the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 107-102 on Friday night to clinch the final WNBA playoff spot and end a nine-game losing streak.

It ended a turbulent stretch for Dallas, giving interim coach Taj McWilliams-Franklin her first victory. The Wings hadn’t won since July 19, leading to the firing of coach Fred Williams on Sunday.

Skylar Diggins-Smith drove the lane and made a contested layup to give Dallas a 102-97 lead and after a Las Vegas miss, Cambage converted a three-point play. Las Vegas turned it over and Dallas wound down the clock before Diggins-Smith made two free throws for a 10-point lead.

Diggins-Smith had 23 points and eight assists for Dallas (15-18). Cambage had 23 points and seven rebounds in the first half and she scored her 40th point on a layup with 3:38 to go for a 98-93 lead.

A’ja Wilson scored 34 points for Las Vegas (14-19). Kelsey Plum added 20 points, hitting four 3-pointers.

Wilson scored 19 points in the first half on 9-of-11 shooting to help Las Vegas build a 57-51 lead.

