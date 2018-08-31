Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Campbell adds road games at ECU, UNC to future schedule

August 31, 2018 1:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Campbell has added games against instate schools North Carolina and East Carolina to its future football schedule.

Campbell officials said Friday that the Camels will visit ECU in 2022 and will face the Tar Heels the following season.

UNC will be the first Atlantic Coast Conference opponent played by the Camels in football.

Campbell is a member of the Championship Subdivision, but this is its first season in the Big South Conference and its first season as a scholarship program. The Camels spent the past decade in the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech