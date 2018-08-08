Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Can-Am League

August 8, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 52 23 .693
Quebec 42 34 .553 10½
Rockland 39 36 .520 13
Trois-Rivieres 37 37 .500 14½
New Jersey 34 39 .466 17
Ottawa 34 41 .453 18
Hollywood 1 8 .111 18
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 19
Salina 3 15 .167 20½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Ottawa at New Jersey, 11:05 a.m.

Quebec at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Sussex County at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

