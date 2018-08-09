Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 52 24 .684 — Quebec 42 35 .545 10½ Rockland 40 36 .526 12 Trois-Rivieres 38 37 .507 13½ New Jersey 36 39 .480 15½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 17½ Ottawa 34 43 .442 18½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18½ Salina 3 15 .167 20

___

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

