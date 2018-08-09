Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|52
|24
|.684
|—
|Quebec
|42
|35
|.545
|10½
|Rockland
|40
|36
|.526
|12
|Trois-Rivieres
|38
|37
|.507
|13½
|New Jersey
|36
|39
|.480
|15½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|17½
|Ottawa
|34
|43
|.442
|18½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|18½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|20
___
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.