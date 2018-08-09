Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|52
|25
|.675
|—
|Quebec
|43
|35
|.551
|9½
|Rockland
|41
|36
|.532
|11
|Trois-Rivieres
|39
|38
|.506
|13
|New Jersey
|37
|40
|.481
|15
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|17
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|18
|Ottawa
|34
|44
|.436
|18½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|19½
___
Quebec 9, Sussex County 5
Trois-Rivieres 3, New Jersey 1
Rockland 5, Ottawa 2
New Jersey 1, Trois-Rivieres 0
Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.
Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.