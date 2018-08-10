Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 52 25 .675 — Quebec 43 35 .551 9½ Rockland 41 36 .532 11 Trois-Rivieres 39 38 .506 13 New Jersey 37 40 .481 15 Hollywood 1 8 .111 17 Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18 Ottawa 34 44 .436 18½ Salina 3 15 .167 19½

Friday’s Games

Sussex County at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 4:05 p.m.

