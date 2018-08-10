Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 52 26 .667 — Quebec 44 35 .557 8½ Rockland 41 37 .526 11 Trois-Rivieres 40 38 .513 12 New Jersey 37 41 .474 15 Hollywood 1 8 .111 16½ Ottawa 35 44 .443 17½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17½ Salina 3 15 .167 19

Friday’s Games

Quebec 3, Sussex County 2

Trois-Rivieres 9, New Jersey 4

Ottawa 6, Rockland 5

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 6:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 4:05 p.m.

