Can-Am League

August 11, 2018 10:32 pm
 
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 52 27 .658
Quebec 45 35 .563
Rockland 41 37 .526 10½
Trois-Rivieres 40 38 .513 11½
New Jersey 37 41 .474 14½
Hollywood 1 8 .111 16
Ottawa 35 44 .443 17
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17
Salina 3 15 .167 18½

Saturday’s Games

Quebec 6, Sussex County 0

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, ppd.

Ottawa 6, Rockland 2

Sunday’s Games

Rockland at Ottawa, 1:30 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 2:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 4:05 p.m.

Sussex County at Quebec, 4:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Quebec at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

