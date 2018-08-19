Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|55
|31
|.640
|—
|Quebec
|49
|38
|.563
|6½
|Rockland
|45
|41
|.523
|10
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|42
|.517
|10½
|New Jersey
|41
|45
|.477
|14
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|15½
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|16½
|Ottawa
|38
|48
|.442
|17
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|18
___
Trois-Rivieres 9, Sussex County 8
Quebec 6, New Jersey 4
Quebec at New Jersey, 4:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Rockland, 5 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.