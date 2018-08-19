Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

August 19, 2018 7:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 55 31 .640
Quebec 49 38 .563
Rockland 45 41 .523 10
Trois-Rivieres 45 42 .517 10½
New Jersey 41 45 .477 14
Hollywood 1 8 .111 15½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 16½
Ottawa 38 48 .442 17
Salina 3 15 .167 18

___

Sunday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 9, Sussex County 8

Quebec 6, New Jersey 4

Quebec at New Jersey, 4:05 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Ottawa at Rockland, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

        Will artificial intelligence replace many federal workers?

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech