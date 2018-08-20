Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 55 31 .640 — Quebec 50 38 .568 6 Rockland 46 41 .529 9½ Trois-Rivieres 45 42 .517 10½ New Jersey 41 46 .471 14½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 15½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 16½ Ottawa 38 49 .437 17½ Salina 3 15 .167 18

___

Monday’s Games

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:17 a.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 5:05 p.m.

Advertisement

Rockland at Sussex County, 5:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.