Can-Am League

August 21, 2018 10:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 56 31 .644
Quebec 51 38 .573 6
Rockland 46 42 .523 10½
Trois-Rivieres 45 43 .511 11½
New Jersey 42 46 .477 14½
Hollywood 1 8 .111 16
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17
Ottawa 38 50 .432 18½
Salina 3 15 .167 18½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Ottawa 5, Quebec 3

Sussex County 2, Rockland 0

New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 5:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Sussex County 4, Rockland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

