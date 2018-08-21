Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|56
|31
|.644
|—
|Quebec
|51
|38
|.573
|6
|Rockland
|46
|42
|.523
|10½
|Trois-Rivieres
|45
|43
|.511
|11½
|New Jersey
|42
|46
|.477
|14½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|16
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|17
|Ottawa
|38
|50
|.432
|18½
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|18½
___
Ottawa 5, Quebec 3
Sussex County 2, Rockland 0
New Jersey at Trois-Rivieres, 5:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 5:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Sussex County 4, Rockland 2
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
