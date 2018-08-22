Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 57 31 .648 — Quebec 51 39 .567 7 Rockland 46 43 .517 11½ Trois-Rivieres 45 44 .506 12½ New Jersey 43 46 .483 14½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 16½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17½ Ottawa 39 50 .438 18½ Salina 3 15 .167 19

Wednesday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

