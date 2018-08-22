Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Can-Am League

August 22, 2018 10:32 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 57 31 .648
Quebec 52 39 .571
Rockland 46 43 .517 11½
Trois-Rivieres 45 45 .500 13
New Jersey 44 46 .489 14
Hollywood 1 8 .111 16½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17½
Ottawa 39 51 .433 19
Salina 3 15 .167 19

___

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec 4, Ottawa 3

Rockland 8, Sussex County 7

New Jersey 7, Trois-Rivieres 1

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

        Sign up for the Oct. 10 Ask the CIO: Online Chat with the Education Department's Jason Gray

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech