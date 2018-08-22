Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 57 32 .640 — Quebec 52 39 .571 6 Rockland 47 43 .522 10½ Trois-Rivieres 45 45 .500 12½ New Jersey 44 46 .489 13½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 16 Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 17 Ottawa 39 51 .433 18½ Salina 3 15 .167 18½

Wednesday’s Games

Quebec 4, Ottawa 3

Rockland 8, Sussex County 7

New Jersey 7, Trois-Rivieres 1

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Ottawa at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Rockland, 7 p.m.

Quebec at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

