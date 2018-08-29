Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 61 34 .642 — Quebec 55 41 .573 6½ Rockland 51 45 .531 10½ Trois-Rivieres 49 47 .510 12½ New Jersey 46 50 .479 15½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 17 Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18 Salina 3 15 .167 19½ Ottawa 39 56 .411 22

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:10 a.m.

Quebec 10, Ottawa 6

Sussex County 10, New Jersey 2

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 4:05 p.m.

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

