Can-Am League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Canam
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sussex County
|61
|34
|.642
|—
|Quebec
|55
|41
|.573
|6½
|Rockland
|51
|45
|.531
|10½
|Trois-Rivieres
|49
|47
|.510
|12½
|New Jersey
|46
|50
|.479
|15½
|Hollywood
|1
|8
|.111
|17
|Dominican Republic
|0
|9
|.000
|18
|Salina
|3
|15
|.167
|19½
|Ottawa
|39
|56
|.411
|22
___
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:10 a.m.
Quebec 10, Ottawa 6
Sussex County 10, New Jersey 2
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 4:05 p.m.
Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.
Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.
New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.
Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.