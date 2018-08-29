Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 29, 2018 11:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 62 34 .646
Quebec 56 41 .577
Rockland 51 45 .531 11
Trois-Rivieres 49 47 .510 13
New Jersey 46 51 .474 16½
Hollywood 1 8 .111 17½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18½
Salina 3 15 .167 20
Ottawa 39 57 .406 23

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:10 a.m.

Quebec 10, Ottawa 6

Sussex County 10, New Jersey 2

Thursday’s Games

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 4:05 p.m.

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

