Can-Am League

At A Glance All Times EDT Canam W L Pct. GB Sussex County 62 34 .646 — Quebec 56 41 .577 6½ Rockland 51 46 .526 11½ Trois-Rivieres 50 47 .515 12½ New Jersey 46 51 .474 16½ Hollywood 1 8 .111 17½ Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18½ Salina 3 15 .167 20 Ottawa 39 57 .406 23

___

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Rockland 1

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 8:05 p.m.

