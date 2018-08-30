Listen Live Sports

Can-Am League

August 30, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Canam
W L Pct. GB
Sussex County 62 34 .646
Quebec 56 41 .577
Rockland 51 46 .526 11½
Trois-Rivieres 50 47 .515 12½
New Jersey 46 51 .474 16½
Hollywood 1 8 .111 17½
Dominican Republic 0 9 .000 18½
Salina 3 15 .167 20
Ottawa 39 57 .406 23

___

Thursday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 5, Rockland 1

Sussex County at New Jersey, 7:05 p.m.

Quebec at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Trois-Rivieres, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 7:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

New Jersey at Quebec, 6:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 6:05 p.m.

Rockland at Ottawa, 7:05 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Sussex County, 8:05 p.m.

