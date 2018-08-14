Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 5 3 0 10 200 185 Hamilton 3 5 0 6 204 176 Toronto 2 5 0 4 137 220 Montreal 1 7 0 2 120 266 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 7 0 0 14 206 87 Edmonton 5 3 0 10 221 198 Winnipeg 5 3 0 10 268 170 Saskatchewan 3 4 0 6 151 175 B.C. 3 4 0 6 157 188 Thursday’s Game

BC 31, Edmonton 23

Friday’s Game

Winnipeg 29, Hamilton 23

Saturday’s Game

Ottawa 24, Montreal 17

Friday, Aug. 17

Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 18

BC at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 19

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

