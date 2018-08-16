Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|5
|3
|0
|10
|200
|185
|Hamilton
|3
|5
|0
|6
|204
|176
|Toronto
|2
|5
|0
|4
|137
|220
|Montreal
|1
|7
|0
|2
|120
|266
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|7
|0
|0
|14
|206
|87
|Edmonton
|5
|3
|0
|10
|221
|198
|Winnipeg
|5
|3
|0
|10
|268
|170
|Saskatchewan
|3
|4
|0
|6
|151
|175
|B.C.
|3
|4
|0
|6
|157
|188
|Friday’s Game
Ottawa at Winnipeg, 8:30 p.m.
BC at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Montreal at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.
Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.
