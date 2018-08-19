Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Canadian Football League

August 19, 2018 12:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 6 3 0 12 244 206
Hamilton 3 5 0 6 204 176
Toronto 3 5 0 6 161 243
Montreal 1 8 0 2 142 306
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 7 0 0 14 206 87
Edmonton 6 3 0 12 261 222
Winnipeg 5 4 0 10 289 214
Saskatchewan 3 4 0 6 151 175
B.C. 3 5 0 6 180 212
Friday’s Game

Ottawa 44, Winnipeg 21

Saturday’s Game

Toronto 24, BC 23

Edmonton 40, Montreal 24

Sunday’s Game

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement
Thursday, Aug. 23

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech