Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 6 3 0 12 244 206 Hamilton 3 5 0 6 204 176 Toronto 3 5 0 6 161 243 Montreal 1 8 0 2 142 306 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 7 0 0 14 206 87 Edmonton 6 3 0 12 261 222 Winnipeg 5 4 0 10 289 214 Saskatchewan 3 4 0 6 151 175 B.C. 3 5 0 6 180 212 Friday’s Game

Ottawa 44, Winnipeg 21

Saturday’s Game

Toronto 24, BC 23

Edmonton 40, Montreal 24

Sunday’s Game

Calgary at Saskatchewan, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 23

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 24

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 25

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

