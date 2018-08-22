Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 6 3 0 12 244 206 Hamilton 3 5 0 6 204 176 Toronto 3 5 0 6 161 243 Montreal 1 8 0 2 142 306 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 7 1 0 14 233 127 Edmonton 6 3 0 12 261 222 Winnipeg 5 4 0 10 289 214 Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 191 202 B.C. 3 5 0 6 180 212 Thursday’s Game

Edmonton at Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Game

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 3

Edmonton at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

