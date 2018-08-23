Listen Live Sports

Canadian Football League

August 23, 2018 10:38 pm
 
All Times EDT
EAST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Ottawa 6 3 0 12 244 206
Hamilton 4 5 0 8 229 200
Toronto 3 5 0 6 161 243
Montreal 1 8 0 2 142 306
WEST DIVISION
W L T Pts PF PA
Calgary 7 1 0 14 233 127
Edmonton 6 4 0 12 285 247
Winnipeg 5 4 0 10 289 214
Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 191 202
B.C. 3 5 0 6 180 212
Thursday’s Game

Hamilton 25, Edmonton 24

Friday’s Game

Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Winnipeg at Calgary, 3:30 p.m.

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 3

Edmonton at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

