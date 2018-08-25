Canadian Football League

All Times EDT EAST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Ottawa 6 3 0 12 244 206 Hamilton 4 5 0 8 229 200 Toronto 3 6 0 6 183 268 Montreal 2 8 0 4 167 328 WEST DIVISION W L T Pts PF PA Calgary 8 1 0 16 272 153 Edmonton 6 4 0 12 285 247 Winnipeg 5 5 0 10 315 253 Saskatchewan 4 4 0 8 191 202 B.C. 3 5 0 6 180 212 Thursday’s Game

Hamilton 25, Edmonton 24

Friday’s Game

Montreal 25, Toronto 22

Saturday’s Game

Calgary 39, Winnipeg 26

Saskatchewan at BC, 10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 31

Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 2

Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 3

Edmonton at Calgary, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.

