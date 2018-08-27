Canadian Football League

|All Times EDT
|EAST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Ottawa
|6
|3
|0
|12
|244
|206
|Hamilton
|4
|5
|0
|8
|229
|200
|Toronto
|3
|6
|0
|6
|183
|268
|Montreal
|2
|8
|0
|4
|167
|328
|WEST DIVISION
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|PF
|PA
|Calgary
|8
|1
|0
|16
|272
|153
|Edmonton
|6
|4
|0
|12
|285
|247
|Winnipeg
|5
|5
|0
|10
|315
|253
|Saskatchewan
|5
|4
|0
|10
|215
|223
|B.C.
|3
|6
|0
|6
|201
|236
|Thursday’s Game
Hamilton 25, Edmonton 24
Montreal 25, Toronto 22
Calgary 39, Winnipeg 26
Saskatchewan 24, BC 21
Montreal at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Saskatchewan, 3 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 3 p.m.
Toronto at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.