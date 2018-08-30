Cardinals 5, Pirates 0

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Marte cf 5 0 3 0 0 1 .277 Frazier lf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .281 Polanco rf 4 0 0 0 1 0 .246 Cervelli c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .263 Bell 1b 2 0 1 0 2 1 .263 Moran 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .274 Mercer ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .150 Musgrove p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .200 a-Harrison ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .256 Kingham p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .100 c-Dickerson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .296 Rodriguez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 33 0 6 0 6 11

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 3b 2 1 0 0 1 1 .273 Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Martinez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .242 b-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .077 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hicks p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wisdom 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .308 Molina c 4 1 1 0 0 1 .272 Martinez rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .311 Weaver p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .253 O’Neill lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .271 DeJong ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .229 Garcia 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Bader cf 3 1 1 1 0 1 .277 Gant p 2 1 1 1 0 0 .077 Munoz 3b-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Totals 30 5 7 5 1 9

Pittsburgh 000 000 000—0 6 0 St. Louis 002 120 00x—5 7 1

a-struck out for Musgrove in the 7th. b-flied out for Martinez in the 7th. c-struck out for Kingham in the 8th.

E_Garcia (5). LOB_Pittsburgh 12, St. Louis 2. 2B_Bell (26), Molina (20). HR_Bader (10), off Musgrove; Gant (2), off Musgrove. RBIs_Martinez 2 (77), DeJong (43), Bader (28), Gant (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 8 (Cervelli 2, Bell, Moran 2, Mercer, Dickerson 2); St. Louis 1 (Bader). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 9; St. Louis 2 for 5.

GIDP_Polanco.

DP_St. Louis 1 (Weaver, DeJong, Adams).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, L, 5-8 6 7 5 5 1 7 92 3.80 Kingham 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 4.92 Rodriguez 1 0 0 0 0 2 9 2.84 St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gant, W, 6-5 5 2-3 3 0 0 3 6 94 3.34 Hudson 1 1 0 0 2 2 23 2.87 Martinez, H, 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 3.27 Shreve 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 12 3.86 Hicks 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.10 Weaver 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.59

Inherited runners-scored_Hudson 2-0, Martinez 3-0, Hicks 2-0. WP_Hicks.

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Jansen Visconti; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Alan Porter.

T_2:53. A_38,561 (45,538).

