Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals 6, Nationals 4

August 14, 2018 11:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 M.Crpnt 1b 4 0 0 0
T.Trner ss 5 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 1 0
Harper cf 4 1 1 2 Mrtinez rf 4 0 1 0
Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 O’Neill rf 0 0 0 0
J.Soto lf 3 1 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0
D.Mrphy 2b-1b 4 0 2 1 DeJong ss 3 1 1 0
M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Gyorko 3b 3 1 0 0
Collins p 0 0 0 0 Dak.Hds p 0 0 0 0
Wieters c 4 0 2 1 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0
G.Gnzal p 1 0 0 0 Bader cf 2 1 0 1
Zmmrman ph 1 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 2 3 3
Gott p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 2 1 1 2
G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Shreve p 1 0 0 0
Difo ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Mayers p 0 0 0 0
Wisdom 3b 1 0 0 0
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 31 6 8 6
Washington 000 010 030—4
St. Louis 030 201 00x—6

LOB_Washington 7, St. Louis 7. 2B_Rendon (29), J.Soto (17), Wieters (5), DeJong (16), Wong (13). HR_Harper (30), Wong (8), Gant (1). SF_Bader (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Gonzalez L,7-9 4 5 5 5 3 2
Gott 2 2 1 1 2 3
Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0
Collins 1 1 0 0 0 0
St. Louis
Gant W,5-4 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 6
Shreve 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Mayers 2-3 3 3 3 0 0
Hudson H,4 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Hicks S,4-8 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Hicks (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Carlson.

Advertisement

T_3:12. A_38,214 (45,538).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech