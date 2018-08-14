Cardinals 6, Nationals 4

Washington St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Eaton rf 4 1 1 0 M.Crpnt 1b 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 5 0 0 0 Molina c 4 0 1 0 Harper cf 4 1 1 2 Mrtinez rf 4 0 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 1 1 0 O’Neill rf 0 0 0 0 J.Soto lf 3 1 1 0 Ozuna lf 4 0 1 0 D.Mrphy 2b-1b 4 0 2 1 DeJong ss 3 1 1 0 M.Adams 1b 4 0 0 0 Gyorko 3b 3 1 0 0 Collins p 0 0 0 0 Dak.Hds p 0 0 0 0 Wieters c 4 0 2 1 Jor.Hck p 0 0 0 0 G.Gnzal p 1 0 0 0 Bader cf 2 1 0 1 Zmmrman ph 1 0 1 0 Wong 2b 3 2 3 3 Gott p 0 0 0 0 Gant p 2 1 1 2 G.Hllnd p 0 0 0 0 Shreve p 1 0 0 0 Difo ph-2b 2 0 0 0 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 Wisdom 3b 1 0 0 0 Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 31 6 8 6

Washington 000 010 030—4 St. Louis 030 201 00x—6

LOB_Washington 7, St. Louis 7. 2B_Rendon (29), J.Soto (17), Wieters (5), DeJong (16), Wong (13). HR_Harper (30), Wong (8), Gant (1). SF_Bader (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Gonzalez L,7-9 4 5 5 5 3 2 Gott 2 2 1 1 2 3 Holland 1 0 0 0 0 0 Collins 1 1 0 0 0 0 St. Louis Gant W,5-4 5 1-3 4 1 1 0 6 Shreve 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 Mayers 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 Hudson H,4 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 Hicks S,4-8 1 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Hicks (Eaton).

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Adrian Johnson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_3:12. A_38,214 (45,538).

