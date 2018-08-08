Cardinals 7, Marlins 1

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Carpenter 1b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.281
|Molina c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.285
|Martinez rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.293
|1-Bader pr-cf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Ozuna lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.272
|DeJong ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.244
|Munoz 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.286
|Wong 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.229
|A.Garcia cf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Gant p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Gyorko ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Shreve p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hudson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|c-Garcia ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Mayers p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|34
|7
|9
|7
|4
|10
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dietrich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Anderson rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|Realmuto c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Bour 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Castro 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.285
|Prado 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Rojas ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Sierra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Richards p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|J.Garcia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Riddle ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Graves p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|6
|St. Louis
|100
|002
|022—7
|9
|0
|Miami
|010
|000
|000—1
|3
|0
a-out on fielder’s choice for Gant in the 7th. b-lined out for Barraclough in the 8th. c-struck out for Hudson in the 9th.
1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.
LOB_St. Louis 5, Miami 3. 2B_Molina (14), Ozuna (12), DeJong (14), Munoz (12), Wong (12), Anderson (26). HR_Molina (15), off Richards; Carpenter (31), off Richards. RBIs_Carpenter (63), Molina 3 (51), Ozuna (60), DeJong 2 (31), Rojas (42). SB_Bader (12). CS_Molina (2), Munoz (5).
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (DeJong, Munoz, Bader); Miami 2 (Bour, Richards). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; Miami 1 for 5.
|St. Louis
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gant, W, 4-4
|6
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|63
|3.89
|Shreve, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|4.20
|Hudson, H, 3
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|0.00
|Mayers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|3.51
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Richards, L, 3-7
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|7
|97
|3.98
|J.Garcia
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|21
|4.47
|Barraclough
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|19
|3.75
|Graves
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|2
|20
|8.10
Inherited runners-scored_J.Garcia 1-0. HBP_Barraclough (Molina).
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.
T_2:42. A_7,306 (36,742).
