Cardinals 7, Marlins 1

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Carpenter 1b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .281 Molina c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .285 Martinez rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .293 1-Bader pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .269 Ozuna lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .272 DeJong ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .244 Munoz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286 Wong 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .229 A.Garcia cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Gant p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 34 7 9 7 4 10

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dietrich lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282 Anderson rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .285 Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Castro 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .285 Prado 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231 Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .256 Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .091 J.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Graves p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 30 1 3 1 1 6

St. Louis 100 002 022—7 9 0 Miami 010 000 000—1 3 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Gant in the 7th. b-lined out for Barraclough in the 8th. c-struck out for Hudson in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 5, Miami 3. 2B_Molina (14), Ozuna (12), DeJong (14), Munoz (12), Wong (12), Anderson (26). HR_Molina (15), off Richards; Carpenter (31), off Richards. RBIs_Carpenter (63), Molina 3 (51), Ozuna (60), DeJong 2 (31), Rojas (42). SB_Bader (12). CS_Molina (2), Munoz (5).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (DeJong, Munoz, Bader); Miami 2 (Bour, Richards). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; Miami 1 for 5.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gant, W, 4-4 6 2 1 1 1 4 63 3.89 Shreve, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.20 Hudson, H, 3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.00 Mayers 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.51 Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Richards, L, 3-7 5 2-3 4 3 3 2 7 97 3.98 J.Garcia 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 4.47 Barraclough 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 3.75 Graves 1 2 2 2 1 2 20 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_J.Garcia 1-0. HBP_Barraclough (Molina).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:42. A_7,306 (36,742).

