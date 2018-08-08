Listen Live Sports

Cardinals 7, Marlins 1

August 8, 2018 10:01 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Carpenter 1b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .281
Molina c 4 1 2 3 0 0 .285
Martinez rf 3 1 1 0 1 2 .293
1-Bader pr-cf 1 1 0 0 0 1 .269
Ozuna lf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .272
DeJong ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .244
Munoz 3b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .286
Wong 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .229
A.Garcia cf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Gant p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Gyorko ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .248
Shreve p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hudson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
c-Garcia ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Mayers p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 34 7 9 7 4 10
Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Dietrich lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .282
Anderson rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .285
Realmuto c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Bour 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Castro 2b 3 1 0 0 0 1 .285
Prado 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .231
Rojas ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .256
Sierra cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Richards p 2 0 0 0 0 0 .091
J.Garcia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Riddle ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Graves p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 6
St. Louis 100 002 022—7 9 0
Miami 010 000 000—1 3 0

a-out on fielder’s choice for Gant in the 7th. b-lined out for Barraclough in the 8th. c-struck out for Hudson in the 9th.

1-ran for Martinez in the 8th.

LOB_St. Louis 5, Miami 3. 2B_Molina (14), Ozuna (12), DeJong (14), Munoz (12), Wong (12), Anderson (26). HR_Molina (15), off Richards; Carpenter (31), off Richards. RBIs_Carpenter (63), Molina 3 (51), Ozuna (60), DeJong 2 (31), Rojas (42). SB_Bader (12). CS_Molina (2), Munoz (5).

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (DeJong, Munoz, Bader); Miami 2 (Bour, Richards). RISP_St. Louis 2 for 7; Miami 1 for 5.

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gant, W, 4-4 6 2 1 1 1 4 63 3.89
Shreve, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.20
Hudson, H, 3 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 18 0.00
Mayers 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 3.51
Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Richards, L, 3-7 5 2-3 4 3 3 2 7 97 3.98
J.Garcia 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 21 4.47
Barraclough 1 2 2 2 1 0 19 3.75
Graves 1 2 2 2 1 2 20 8.10

Inherited runners-scored_J.Garcia 1-0. HBP_Barraclough (Molina).

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, John Tumpane; Second, Jim Reynolds; Third, Chad Whitson.

T_2:42. A_7,306 (36,742).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

