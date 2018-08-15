Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals’ Matt Carpenter hit by pitch, leaves game

August 15, 2018 10:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis infielder Matt Carpenter left the Cardinals’ game Wednesday night against the Washington Nationals after being hit on the hand by a pitch from Matt Grace in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Carpenter was replaced by Patrick Wisdom.

Before the injury, Carpenter extended his on-base streak to 33 games. He has 17 homers and 30 RBIs during the run.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech